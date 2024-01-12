The Artistic Cosmos of Hon’ami Kōetsu

Hon’ami Koetsu (1558–1637) was something of a Renaissance man who, during a life spent perfecting Japanese calligraphy, pottery, lacquerwork, swordpolishing and landscape gardening, is also credited with co-founding the Rinpa school of painting. This exhibition at the Tokyo National Museum explores the life and work of a figure who remains comparatively unfamiliar to Western audiences, despite being much-revered in Japan (16 January–10 March). Highlights include Early Winter Rain, a raku-fired teabowl that speaks of Kōetsu’s devotion to the tea ceremony and his ability to master techniques across a wide spectrum of disciplines. Find out more from the Tokyo National Museum’s website.

