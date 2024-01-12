<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
The Artistic Cosmos of Hon’ami Kōetsu

12 January 2024

Writing Box with a Pontoon Bridge (17th century), Hon'ami Kōetsu. Tokyo National Museum

Hon’ami Koetsu (1558–1637) was something of a Renaissance man who, during a life spent perfecting Japanese calligraphy, pottery, lacquerwork, swordpolishing and landscape gardening, is also credited with co-founding the Rinpa school of painting. This exhibition at the Tokyo National Museum explores the life and work of a figure who remains comparatively unfamiliar to Western audiences, despite being much-revered in Japan (16 January–10 March). Highlights include Early Winter Rain, a raku-fired teabowl that speaks of Kōetsu’s devotion to the tea ceremony and his ability to master techniques across a wide spectrum of disciplines. Find out more from the Tokyo National Museum’s website.

Poems by the Thirty-Six Immortal Poets over Paintings of Cranes Calligraphy (17th century), Hon’ami Kōetsu and Tawaraya Sōtatsu. Kyoto National Museum

Early Winter Rain (17th century), Hon’ami Kōetsu. Nagoya City Museum, Aichi

Hon’ami Kōetsu (17th century), attr. Hon’ami Kōho. Tokyo National Museum

 

