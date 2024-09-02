<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 Craft

James Brown and Christie Fels

2 September 2024

James Brown and Christie Fels. Photo: Michael Sinclair

Founders of Blue Mountain School, London

Collectors and curators James and Christie Brown are the founding duo behind Blue Mountain School, a six-storey multidisciplinary space in east London. It comprises a gallery, a retail store and archive of commissioned pieces, a restaurant and residency spaces. Blue Mountain School was born in 2018 from the pair’s menswear business, Hostem, which now occupies the basement space and, alongside garments, also offers ceramics, furniture and textiles. Recent exhibitions have included ‘Tsubos’, which presented Japanese ceramic artist Kazunori Hamana’s reinterpretations of traditional Japanese storage jars, made from clay dug near his farm in Shiga prefecture, and ‘The Age of the Beaker’, an exhibition of salt-glazed tableware by London- and Wales-based potter Steve Harrison. Blue Mountain School plays host to artists, designers and makers through its residency programme, providing accommodation in its nearby New Road Residence. Upcoming projects include a collaboration with the conservation organisation Wildland, which will see an art foundation, guesthouse and restaurant open in the Scottish Highlands in 2028.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Business

Recommended for you

Roisin Inglesby

London

Colin King

Designer and collector, New York City/Paris

Jordan Nassar

New York City

Current Issue

September 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Creative Scotland closes its key fund for artists amid government budget freeze

Stonehenge megalith transported from Scotland, not Wales, study finds

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund takes stake in Sotheby’s

Latest Comment

Is investing in the past the way of the future?

In praise of the cat ladies of contemporary art

Are commercial galleries getting tired of visitors?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP