<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Jeff Wall

15 January 2024

Milk (detail; 1984), Jeff Wall. Collection FRAC Champagne-Ardenne, Reims. © Jeff Wall

In the 1970s, Jeff Wall was among the first to bring large-scale transparencies mounted in lightboxes, previously a format chiefly associated with advertising, into the gallery space – one example among many of the Canadian’s career-long effort to expand the possibilities of photography. This show at the Fondation Beyeler in Riehen/Basel (28 January–21 April) presents an overview of his career since the 1960s, including black-and-white photographs and colour photographic prints but with a particular focus on his work of the last two decades. Many of the photographs are on public view for the first time. Together, the works reveal the ways in which Wall – through meticulous staging, often in close collaboration with his subjects, as well as through manipulation of his images after they have been shot – challenged the notion of photography as a documentary medium. Find out more from the Beyeler’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

A Sudden Gust of Wind (after Hokusai) (1993), Jeff Wall. Glenstone Museum, Potomac. © Jeff Wall

Parent Child (2018), Jeff Wall. Courtesy White Cube; © Jeff Wall

Overpass (2001), Jeff Wall. Emanuel Hoffmann Foundation, on permanent loan to the Öffentliche Kunstsammlung Basel. © Jeff Wall

Milk (1984), Jeff Wall. Collection FRAC Champagne-Ardenne, Reims. © Jeff Wall

Recommended for you

All photographs are products of their time – and they should be treated that way

Turning black and white photos into colour – and vice versa – can be a harmless piece of fun, but the results can also mess with our sense of the past
View of the National Library of Brasil in Brasília, designed by Oscar Niemeyer and photographed by Iwan Baan for his publication ‘Brasília – Chandigarh: Living with Modernity’ (Lars Müller, 2010).

What photographs can and can’t tell us about buildings

Since the invention of the medium, photography has always had an ambiguous relationship with architecture
From Muddy Dance (2021) by Erik Kessels, published by RVB Books.

Up in the air – the photographs that defy the laws of gravity

What goes up inevitably must come down – but for a fleeting moment some photographers have tried to suggest otherwise

Current Issue

January 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

In a surprise appointment, Rachida Dati is the new French culture minister

The week in art news – cyber-attack sends US museums offline

Major leadership changes in Italian museums

Latest Comment

Can UK museums still charge for images of artworks?

The V&A is a much better home for this medieval sculpture than the Met

‘He made visible the invisible forces that govern the universe’ – a tribute to Giovanni Anselmo (1934–2023)

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP