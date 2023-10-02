‘Incorporating these Baule elements has allowed us to design something that is truly a unique body of work. It looks like nothing else, but it’s so elegant, the colours and materials are truly special.’ Spiro says. ‘I must say the finish and result took us by quite a surprise, but I’m excited to see people’s interaction. In the end, they’ll have the final say.’

According to Melanie Grant, executive director at the Responsible Jewellery Council and author of Coveted (2020), a book exploring the relationship between jewellery and art, ‘Glenn’s use of ancient artefacts goes one step further repositioning antiquity as wearable sculpture.’

‘Not all jewellery is art,’ Grant explains. ‘Most of it is designed to be sold as an accessory, but when a piece is handmade, unique or bespoke and of exceptional quality, then it can transcend [its craft]. Spiro’s work has evolved over the years and become much more focused on ideas.’ Jewels may indeed be small, but they often hold big surprises – especially those found at art fairs.