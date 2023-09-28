<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Making Her Mark: A History of Women Artists in Europe, 1400–1800

29 September 2023

Self-Portrait (detail c. 1633), Judith Leyster. National Gallery of Art, Washington D.C.

In the period between the 15th and 18th centuries, women artists in Europe were largely overshadowed by their male counterparts, with any successes deemed anomalous and exceptional. This exhibition at the Baltimore Museum of Art aims to redress this historical imbalance through more than 200 works by women artists of the time, ranging from wax sculptures to portrait paintings (1 October–7 January 2024). Together, these reveal the many and varied ways women contributed to the arts during the period. Earlier works, such as Artemisia Gentileschi’s Judith and her Maidservant with the Head of Holofernes (c. 1623), explore the talent of female painters during the Renaissance, while ceramics, metalwork and textiles point to womens’ work in major manufactories and in the home. Find out more on Baltimore’s website.

Judith and her Maidservant with the Head of Holofernes (c. 1623–25), Artemisia Gentileschi. Detroit Institute of Art

A Still Life of Lilies, Roses, Iris, Pansies, Columbine, Love-in-a-Mist, Larkspur and Other Flowers in a Glass Vase on a Table Top, Flanked by a Rose and a Carnation (1610), Clara Peeters. National Museum of Women and the Arts, Washington, D.C.

Men’s nightcap (c. 1580), unknown maker. Rhode Island School of Design Museum

Self-Portrait (c. 1633), Judith Leyster. National Gallery of Art, Washington D.C.

 

