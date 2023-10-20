The British painter John Craxton (1922–2009) first visited Greece in 1946, after which point he spent much of his time in the Aegean, entranced by its climate and culture. This show at Pallant House Gallery in Chichester traces the full breadth of his practice: from brooding landscapes created in wartime England during the early 1940s, to colourful works that were inspired both by his new Mediterranean home and by friendships with Pablo Picasso and Lucian Freud (28 October–21 April 2024). Also featuring book cover illustrations, ceramics and theatre set designs, the exhibition shows how encounters with Greek archaeology, mythology and Byzantine mosaics – as well as finding liberation as a gay man – came together in his work. Also on display is Crackers (2023), a new film by Tacita Dean in which she muses on her friendship with Craxton. Find out more on Pallant House’s website.

