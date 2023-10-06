Judy Chicago: Herstory

The New Museum in New York is taking a comprehensive look at the extraordinary six-decade career of the pioneering feminist artist Judy Chicago (12 October–14 January 2024). ‘Herstory’ traces the entirety of Chicago’s practice: from her experiments in Minimalism in the 1960s and her feminist art of the 1970s to her most recent works. These include The Female Divine (2022), a series of vast banners that explore the notion of rewriting art history to include female figures. The fourth floor of the museum will be transformed into a monumental installation that places Chicago’s embroideries, sculptures, drawings and carpet designs in dialogue with the work of more than 80 artists, writers and thinkers, including Simone de Beauvoir, Hildegard of Bingen, Artemisia Gentileschi, Zora Neale Hurston, Frida Kahlo and Hilma af Klint. Find out more on the New Museum’s website.

