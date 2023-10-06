<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Judy Chicago: Herstory

6 October 2023

Rainbow Shabbat (detail; 1983), Judy Chicago. Collection Grazyna Kulczyk, Tschlin, Switzerland. © Judy Chicago/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

The New Museum in New York is taking a comprehensive look at the extraordinary six-decade career of the pioneering feminist artist Judy Chicago (12 October–14 January 2024). ‘Herstory’ traces the entirety of Chicago’s practice: from her experiments in Minimalism in the 1960s and her feminist art of the 1970s to her most recent works. These include The Female Divine (2022), a series of vast banners that explore the notion of rewriting art history to include female figures. The fourth floor of the museum will be transformed into a monumental installation that places Chicago’s embroideries, sculptures, drawings and carpet designs in dialogue with the work of more than 80 artists, writers and thinkers, including Simone de Beauvoir, Hildegard of Bingen, Artemisia Gentileschi, Zora Neale Hurston, Frida Kahlo and Hilma af Klint. Find out more on the New Museum’s website.

Preview belowView Apollo’s Art Diary

Car Hood (1972), Judy Chicago. Moderna Museet, Stockholm. Photo: Donald Woodman/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York; © Judy Chicago/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Immolation (1972), Judy Chicago. Photo: courtesy the artist; © Judy Chicago/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Rainbow Shabbat (1983), Judy Chicago. Collection Grazyna Kulczyk, Tschlin, Switzerland. Photo: © Judy Chicago/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

What if Women Ruled the World? from The Female Divine (2022), Judy Chicago. Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation. Photo: © Judy Chicago/Artists Rights Society (ARS)

Recommended for you

Judy Chicago photographed in Santa Monica in September 2018

‘You have to choose hope’ – an interview with Judy Chicago

The trailblazing artist talks about feminism, optimism, and the importance of doing your own thing
Seeking After the Fully Grown Dancer *deep within* (2016–2018), Paul Maheke. A version of this performance will be staged at the 58th Venice Biennale.

Performance art costs a lot to produce – but can it make money, too?

The status of performance may be on the up, but its place in the art market is still precarious
Carolee Schneemann

In search of the real Carolee Schneemann

The late performance artist celebrated the messiness of bodies in her work – so it’s a shame her survey at the Barbican all feels a bit clean

Current Issue

October 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

British Museum launches public appeal for the return of stolen objects

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Latest Comment

The artists who want to enter the monster zone

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP