Hastings

Mark Corfield-Moore is a British-Thai artist who creates vivid works combining text – phrases such as ‘SON IN LAW EGGS’, ‘RED FANTA’ or ‘BANGKOK RUSH HOUR’ – with evocative images. To make these works, Corfield-Moore uses the ikat technique common in northern Thailand: the artist paints directly onto the warp threads rather than binding and dyeing. Corfield-Moore goes further by continuing to wind the threads on the loom, which distorts his designs in a way that alludes to the instability of memory. It also introduces an elegant blurring that he calls a ‘fizzy heat’, which is especially effective in, for example, his depictions of falling rain. Corfield-Moore is interested in the use of textiles in tentmaking, and a sense of transience pervades his work, which often explores his hybrid identity as a Thai-born man in Britain. His work is in the collections of Arts Council England and Soho House.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Artists