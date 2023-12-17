Miron Schmückle: Flesh for Fantasy

The Romanian-German artist’s drawings are reminiscent of early modern botanical illustrations – but the flora he depicts take root only in his imagination, which was shaped by a desire to escape into fantasy while growing up under Ceacescu’s regime. This exhibition at the Städel in Frankfurt (until 14 April 2024) includes a commissioned series, Cosmic Attractors, which presents a single plant composition from various angles and in an array of spatial configurations, allowing viewers to follow the process by which these fictitious plants grow in his mind. Find out more from the Städel’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary