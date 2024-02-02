<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Myriam Mihindou: Ilimb, l’essence des pleurs

2 February 2024

Yend malòngu – Tête de cheval (detail; n.d.), Myriam Mihindou. Courtesy the artist and Galerie Maïa Muller, Paris; © Myriam Mihindou

This exhibition of work by the Franco-Gabonese artist Myriam Mihindou (b. 1964) is conceived as a celebration of her culture, specifically that of the Punu people, who reside mainly in southern Gabon and make up one of the four major ethnic groups in the country. Mihindou – an eclectic artist who works across performance art, sculpture, painting and other forms – has been given free rein of the Marc Ladreit de Lacharrière gallery in the Quai Branly in Paris and has devised an immersive installation which involves both sound and physical objects (6 February–10 November). The exhibition makes use of the museum’s collection of musical instruments and sound archives and is designed to honour the Punu mourners, of which she is one, who are said to guide the dead to the afterlife and console the living in their grief. Find out more from the Musée du Quai Branly’s website.

MATSANGA (2023), Myriam Mihindou. Courtesy the artist and Galerie Maïa Muller, Paris; © Myriam Mihindou

Croquis préparatoires (n.d.), Myriam Mihindou. Courtesy the artist and Galerie Maïa Muller, Paris; © Myriam Mihindou

Lingi (2022), Myriam Mihindou. Courtesy the artist and Galerie Maïa Muller, Paris; © Myriam Mihindou

