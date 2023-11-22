Personality of the Year

The Tate is slow to change. The pressure to burst through its red tape often comes from artists. ‘I think every move I’ve made has been because I’ve been shamed by an artist,’ Morris tells me. An astonishing admission. I had seen Morris as a reformer, parlaying a dedicated space for performance art, engaging with international modernisms (note the plural), and driving the shift towards gender balance.

‘We were acquiring women, but there was no sense that we had to do any strategic levelling up. It’s pretty shameful: I think in one of the last rehangs in the early 1990s, there were three women,’ Morris recalls. ‘The idea that we needed to do something strategically didn’t happen until the early noughties.’ Her personal turning point came when she was publicly shamed by the Guerrilla Girls. Tate had just bought their work and held a big event in the auditorium. ‘Very publicly, they did their shout out about Tate not being much better than The Met. A journalist interviewed me later, and for the first time in my life, I felt I had nothing to say. Of course we weren’t doing enough.’