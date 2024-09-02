<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 Craft

Prince Malik Jewiti

2 September 2024

Prince Malik Jewiti. Photo: courtesy Galerie Revel

Director, Galerie Revel, Bordeaux

In 2021, the curator and art and design consultant Prince Malik Jewiti co-founded Galerie Revel in Bordeaux: a gallery focused on collectible craft, design and art by emerging and mid-career artists from the Global South. Its roster includes the Nigerian textile artist Samuel Nnorom, Senegalese sculptor Seyni Awa Camara and South African ceramic artist Xanthe Somers. Galerie Revel was included in the 2023 and 2024 editions of Collect, and recently held its inaugural exhibition in the United States at 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair in New York. In 2017, Malik Jewiti co-founded Artskop3437, an online magazine for contemporary art and design from Africa and its diasporas.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Business

Recommended for you

Abraham Thomas

Curator, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Natalia Pochekutova

Director and collector, London

Bella Kesoyan

Writer and collector, London

Current Issue

September 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Creative Scotland closes its key fund for artists amid government budget freeze

Stonehenge megalith transported from Scotland, not Wales, study finds

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund takes stake in Sotheby’s

Latest Comment

Is investing in the past the way of the future?

In praise of the cat ladies of contemporary art

Are commercial galleries getting tired of visitors?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP