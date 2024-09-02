Director, Galerie Revel, Bordeaux

In 2021, the curator and art and design consultant Prince Malik Jewiti co-founded Galerie Revel in Bordeaux: a gallery focused on collectible craft, design and art by emerging and mid-career artists from the Global South. Its roster includes the Nigerian textile artist Samuel Nnorom, Senegalese sculptor Seyni Awa Camara and South African ceramic artist Xanthe Somers. Galerie Revel was included in the 2023 and 2024 editions of Collect, and recently held its inaugural exhibition in the United States at 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair in New York. In 2017, Malik Jewiti co-founded Artskop3437, an online magazine for contemporary art and design from Africa and its diasporas.

