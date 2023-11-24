The Printmaker’s Art: Rembrandt to Rego

This exhibition at the National (Royal Scottish Academy) in Edinburgh tells the story of printmaking from the 15th century to the present day through works from its vast collection of prints, accompanied by loans from both public and private collections (2 December–25 February 2024). ‘The Printmakers Art: Rembrandt to Rego’ illustrates how traditional printmaking techniques have been used by contemporary artists to striking effect. Highlights include early woodcuts such as Albrecht Dürer’s Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (1497–98) and bold prints by Pop artists such as Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol. Recently acquired works by contemporary artists including Tessa Lynch, Lucy Skaer, Lucy McKenzie and Christian Noelle Charles are also on view, alongside a series of films that delve into the history of printmaking in Scotland. Find out more on the National’s website

