Apollo
Art Diary

The Printmaker’s Art: Rembrandt to Rego

24 November 2023

Where there's a will there's a way, Plate 13 of Los Disparates (detail; c. 1819–23), Francisco de Goya. National Galleries of Scotland

This exhibition at the National (Royal Scottish Academy) in Edinburgh tells the story of printmaking from the 15th century to the present day through works from its vast collection of prints, accompanied by loans from both public and private collections (2 December–25 February 2024). ‘The Printmakers Art: Rembrandt to Rego’ illustrates how traditional printmaking techniques have been used by contemporary artists to striking effect. Highlights include early woodcuts such as Albrecht Dürer’s Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (1497–98) and bold prints by Pop artists such as Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol. Recently acquired works by contemporary artists including Tessa Lynch, Lucy Skaer, Lucy McKenzie and Christian Noelle Charles are also on view, alongside a series of films that delve into the history of printmaking in Scotland. Find out more on the National’s website

Woman with Bowed Head (1905), Käthe Kollwitz. National Galleries of Scotland

Portrait of a Woman, after Cranach the Younger (1958), Pablo Picasso. Image: © Succession Picasso/DACS, London 2023

Wise Women, Clean up – Recovery (2020), Tessa Lynch. National Galleries of Scotland; © Tessa Lynch

Jane Avril (1899), Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. National Galleries of Scotland

Where there’s a will there’s a way, Plate 13 of ‘Los Disparates’ (c. 1819–23), Francisco de Goya. National Galleries of Scotland

