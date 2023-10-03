The Rainbow’s Gravity: Colour, Materiality and British Modernity owes Pynchon’s door-stopper no more than its playful title, yet Kirsty Sinclair Dootson shares with the observant colonel a profound awareness of colour not simply as a range of sensory perceptions translating a spectrum of electromagnetic wavelengths, but also as an array of chromatic effects produced by specific configurations of physical substances and technologies. As Dootson shows, the history of colour in modern British visual culture is simultaneously a history of technical innovation in which engineers, chemists and artists together developed materials, devices and techniques that enabled new visual effects, and a social history in which Britain’s imperial exploits furnished the means for these effects (through the exploitation of colonial resources and labour) and challenged artists and audiences to recalibrate the conventional values they attached to colours. In Dootson’s argument, each new technology of colour, from mass-produced oil paint to colour television, has taken as a crucial test case the capacity of the medium to produce accurate representations of human skin tones – understood, in almost every instance, as white skin tones.

The colour of skin, Dootson notes, ‘was consistently used as the benchmark for the chromatic fidelity of any colour process’, from the artificial pigments that British chemists began to synthesise from coal tar in the late 1850s, to the electromagnetic marvels of colour television a century later. In each case, she shows how, in seeking to demonstrate the colour-reproducing capacities of new media, artists and technicians invariably calibrated their chromatic spectrums according to the difference between an idealised white complexion (the ‘English Rose’) and the darker pigmentation of those colonial subjects, mainly of Asian and African heritage, whose skin ‘was already imagined as a locus of colour’.