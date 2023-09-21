<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Art Diary

Rubens & Women

21 September 2023

The Birth of the Milky Way (detail; 1636–38), Peter Paul Rubens. Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid. Photo: © Photographic Archive

Whether goddesses, family members or artistic patrons, women – both real and imagined – played an important role in the life and work of the Flemish master. This exhibition at the Dulwich Picture Gallery in London brings together more than 40 paintings and drawings to represent many different types of representation (27 September–28 January 2024). Portraits of the painter’s first and second wives Isabella Brant and Helena Fourment, as well as of his eldest daughter, Clara Serena Rubens, appear alongside mythological figures in works such as The Birth of the Milky Way (1636–38), which travels from the Prado and Diana Returning from the Hunt (c. 1615), on its first UK outing from Dresden. Find out more on the Dulwich Picture Gallery’s website.

Clara Serena Rubens, the Artist’s Daughter (c. 1620–23), Peter Paul Rubens. Private Collection

Diana Returning from the Hunt (c. 1623), Peter Paul Rubens and Frans Snyders. Staatliche Kunstsammlungen, Dresden. Courtesy bpk/Elke Estel/Hans-Peter Klut.

The Birth of the Milky Way (1636–38), Peter Paul Rubens. Museo Nacional del Prado, Madrid. Photo: © Photographic Archive

