Why won’t the UK stand up for the arts?

Brexit has undoubtedly created practical problems for the art trade, particularly the extra costs of moving art across European borders. ‘Brexit has made the environment for business more difficult, and we really need to talk about that,’ says Sadie Coles, founder of the gallery Sadie Coles HQ. ‘But Frieze, the dynamism of the market and the expansion of the auction houses were important generators of income for the UK, which is not being recognised. There needs to be a change in the political viewpoint about how much the arts are benefiting this country.’

Paul Hewitt, director general of the Society of London Art Dealers (SLAD), says he is now pressing government for the removal of import VAT on fine art, so it can compete with the US and Hong Kong. His members also want anti- money-laundering thresholds on client due diligence to be raised from €10,000 to at least £30,000, which would be less burdensome on small businesses. (HMRC has been pursuing the latter, ironically introduced by an EU directive, with what Hewitt calls ‘Jesuitical zeal’.) The US has taken a more relaxed approach: in February 2022 its Treasury issued a 40-page report into money laundering. It decided the art market was low-risk and ‘should not be an immediate focus for the imposition of comprehensive anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism funding requirements’.

Despite these barriers ‘we need to get the message out there, especially in North America, that administration and regulation around trading in the UK is still really quite light,’ says Hewitt. ‘And we need government to understand that we have an incredible art ecosystem – one of the best in the world.’

Why the government has been so slow to support the art world while it enthusiastically backs industries such as fashion and film is a matter of debate. A big hurdle is that supporting ‘elitist’ fine art conflicts with its populist and wide-ranging ‘levelling up’ agenda. In practice this has meant concentrating attention on poorer areas of the country to the detriment of London. There is also a shocking lack of continuity in developing and delivering policy – there have been 12 secretaries of state for culture since the Conservatives took power in 2010.