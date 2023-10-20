<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Venezia 500: The Gentle Revolution of Venetian Painting

20 October 2023

Portrait of Giovanni della Volta with His Wife and Children (1547), Lorenzo Lotto. The National Gallery, London. © The National Gallery, London

More than 70 international loans join works from the Bavarian state collections in this celebration of the Venetian Renaissance at the Alte Pinakothek in Munich (27 October–4 February 2024). Featuring paintings, drawings and sculptures by artists including Giovanni Bellini, Lorenzo Lotto, Titian, Tintoretto and Giorgione, the exhibition looks closely at the stylistic innovations that took place in the first half of the 16th century. Highlights include characterful portraits by Bernardino Licinio and Lorenzo Lotto and Bellini’s vividly rendered biblical scenes such as Saint Jerome Reading in a Landscape (c. 1480–85), which depicts the seated saint accompanied by a tamed lion, who lies peaceably in a nearby corner. Find out more on the Alte Pinakothek’s website.

Portrait of a Woman (c. 1520), Bernardino Licinio. Staatsgemäldesammlungen, Alte Pinakothek, Munich. © Bayerische Staatsgemäldesammlungen, Munich

Saint Jerome Reading in a Landscape (c. 1480–85), Giovanni Bellini. The National Gallery, London. © The National Gallery, London

Young Woman at Her Toilet (c. 1515), Titian. Musée du Louvre, Paris. © bpk | RMN – Grand Palais | Thierry Le Mage

 

