<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind

9 February 2024

Half-A-Room, from HALF-A-WIND SHOW at Lisson Gallery London (1967), Yoko Ono. Photo © Clay Perry

Tate Modern is paying tribute to Yoko Ono’s vast oeuvre in a sprawling retrospective that brings together over 200 photographs, films, interactive installations and other artworks. The exhibition spans 70 years, from the typescript of her innovative ‘instruction’ anthology Grapefruit, which was created between 1951 and 1963, to her 2017 installation PEACE is POWER, which features messages of hope sent in by the public and will be exhibited on gallery windows overlooking the Thames. There is a heavy focus on artworks made during the late 1960s – the period when Ono lived in London, fostering a network of counter-cultural figures, not least John Lennon, and producing some of her most overtly political work. Find out more from the Tate website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Add Colour (Refugee boat) (2016), Yoko Ono. © Musacchio, Ianniello & Pasqualini

Fly (1970), directed by Yoko Ono and John Lennon. Courtesy the artist

Grapefruit, Page 11, SECRET PIECE (1964), Yoko Ono. Courtesy the artist

Recommended for you

Still from BRIDGIT (2016), Charlotte Prodger, courtesy the artist, Koppe Astner, Glasgow and Hollybush Gardens

How political is political art?

Many artists take themes such as migration, climate change, and human rights as their subjects, but what are they actually doing with them?
Robert Freeman (1936–2019)

The late Robert Freeman was the Beatles’ favourite photographer – and now his entire archive has been stolen

From his portraits of Khrushchev and John Coltrane to celebrated album covers for the Beatles, Freeman’s entire archive was taken just weeks after his death

The godmothers of conceptual art take centre stage – contemporary highlights in 2024

Yoko Ono and Sophie Calle are the subject of major retrospectives while museums also have more material concerns

Current Issue

February 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – man dies after falling from Tate Modern

The week in art news – Carl Andre (1935–2024)

Iwona Blazwick steps down from the Istanbul Biennial

Latest Comment

Chaos into calm – the art of Taloi Havini

Caravaggio goes digital in Milan

Fifty years on, this biopic of Edvard Munch deserves a new lease of life

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP