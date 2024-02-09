Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind

Tate Modern is paying tribute to Yoko Ono’s vast oeuvre in a sprawling retrospective that brings together over 200 photographs, films, interactive installations and other artworks. The exhibition spans 70 years, from the typescript of her innovative ‘instruction’ anthology Grapefruit, which was created between 1951 and 1963, to her 2017 installation PEACE is POWER, which features messages of hope sent in by the public and will be exhibited on gallery windows overlooking the Thames. There is a heavy focus on artworks made during the late 1960s – the period when Ono lived in London, fostering a network of counter-cultural figures, not least John Lennon, and producing some of her most overtly political work. Find out more from the Tate website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary