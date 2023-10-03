Jami’s romance embodies Islam’s paradoxical attitude towards images. When trying to seduce Yusuf, Zuleikha decorates the palace with titillating paintings – ‘Zuleikha kissing Yusuf on the lips; Yusuf loosening Zuleikha’s girdle.’ These are both inducements to lechery and prefigurations of lawful bliss. After the marriage, Yusuf builds his new bride a gilded pavilion ‘decorated with hundreds of breathtaking miniatures’. Perhaps the illustrator imagined our detail as one of Zuleikha’s racy images that now grace the pavilion? Lust is reborn as love, adultery reframed as marriage, youthful beauty restored and even virginity repaired – Zuleikha’s first husband, she assures Yusuf, was impotent.

Most of all, devotion is rewarded: not only Zuleikha, who gets her man as well as access to higher spiritual truths, but also that of the nurse. Surrounding the lovers there are sleepy soldiers guarding the pavilion, turbans unwound and weapons resting, while on the roof a woman leads a child by the hand – recalling the lost boy Yusuf, anticipating the couple’s offspring. Sitting alone in a high window, her hand tucked above her upright knees, the nurse watches the lovers with her own calmly satisfied gaze.

