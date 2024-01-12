<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Art Diary

Zanele Muholi: Eye Me

12 January 2024

Somnyama Ngonyama II, Oslo (detail; 2015), Zanele Muholi. Courtesy the artist and Yancey Richardson, New York; © Zanele Muholi

No artist has so definitively captured the experience of Black queer life in post-apartheid South Africa as Zanele Muholi. This show at SFMOMA – her first major museum exhibition on the West Coast – traces their career with more than 100 photographs. It begins with Only Half the Picture (2002– 06) – Muholi’s first series, for which they travelled to townships across the country to document the survivors of hate crimes – and takes in her major, ongoing series of self-portraits, Somnyama Ngonyama (Zulu for ‘Hail the Dark Lioness’; 2012–present). Also on view are recent paintings, a medium Muholi begun to explore during lockdown. Find out more from SFMOMA’s website.

Hate Crimes Survivor I, from the series Only Half the Picture (2004), Zanele Muholi. Courtesy the artist and Yancey Richardson, New York; © Zanele Muholi

Zazi I & II, Boston (2019), Zanele Muholi. Bader + Simon Collection. © Zanele Muholi

Somile (2021), Zanele Muholi. Collection of Christine Mack. © Zanele Muholi

Somnyama Ngonyama II, Oslo (2015), Zanele Muholi. Courtesy the artist and Yancey Richardson, New York; © Zanele Muholi

