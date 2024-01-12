Zanele Muholi: Eye Me

No artist has so definitively captured the experience of Black queer life in post-apartheid South Africa as Zanele Muholi. This show at SFMOMA – her first major museum exhibition on the West Coast – traces their career with more than 100 photographs. It begins with Only Half the Picture (2002– 06) – Muholi’s first series, for which they travelled to townships across the country to document the survivors of hate crimes – and takes in her major, ongoing series of self-portraits, Somnyama Ngonyama (Zulu for ‘Hail the Dark Lioness’; 2012–present). Also on view are recent paintings, a medium Muholi begun to explore during lockdown. Find out more from SFMOMA’s website.

