40 Under 40 USA 2023

Aaron M. Hyman

25 September 2023

Assistant professor, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore

Aaron M. Hyman is at the forefront of scholars participating in the global reorientation of the study of art history. An assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Hyman’s research interests include paradigms of artistic authorship and collaboration, the transmission and circulation of objects and early modern print culture. His first book, Rubens in Repeat: The Logic of the Copy in Colonial Latin America (Getty Research Institute, 2021), explored the transmission of northern European prints to the Spanish Americas; it was named by the Latin American Studies Association as the best book published in Colonial Latin American Studies from 2019–22. He is currently at work on Formalities: The Visual Potential of Script in Art of the Early Modern Spanish World – a publication exploring the unusual prevalence of writing on works of art created between c. 1540–1700 throughout the Spanish Empire.

