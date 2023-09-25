<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
40 Under 40 USA 2023



The Artists
Korakrit Arunanondchai

Korakrit Arunanondchai

New York and Bangkok

25 Sep 2023
Jordan Casteel

Jordan Casteel

New York

25 Sep 2023
Lauren Halsey

Lauren Halsey

Los Angeles

25 Sep 2023
EJ Hill

EJ Hill

Los Angeles

25 Sep 2023
Sky Hopinka

Sky Hopinka

New York

25 Sep 2023
Doron Langberg

Doron Langberg

New York

25 Sep 2023
Gala Porras-Kim

Gala Porras-Kim

Los Angeles

25 Sep 2023
Christina Quarles

Christina Quarles

Los Angeles

25 Sep 2023
Rachel Rose

Rachel Rose

New York

25 Sep 2023
Martine Syms

Martine Syms

Los Angeles

25 Sep 2023
The Thinkers
Andrea Myers Achi

Andrea Myers Achi

Associate curator, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

25 Sep 2023
Erin Christovale

Erin Christovale

Curator, Hammer Museum, Los Angeles; co-founder, Black Radical Imagination

25 Sep 2023
Julia Halperin

Julia Halperin

Freelance writer and editor, New York

25 Sep 2023
Stefanie Hessler

Stefanie Hessler

Director, Swiss Institute, New York

25 Sep 2023
Aaron M. Hyman

Aaron M. Hyman

Assistant professor, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore

25 Sep 2023
Ashley James

Ashley James

Curator, Guggenheim Museum, New York

25 Sep 2023
Thomas (T.) Jean Lax

Thomas (T.) Jean Lax

Curator, Museum of Modern Art, New York

25 Sep 2023
Bernardo Mosqueira

Bernardo Mosqueira

Chief curator, Institute for Studies on Latin American Art, New York

25 Sep 2023
Meg Onli

Meg Onli

Curator-at-large, Whitney Museum of American Art, New York

25 Sep 2023
Elvia Wilk

Elvia Wilk

Writer and editor, New York

25 Sep 2023
The Business
Courtney Willis Blair

Courtney Willis Blair

Senior director, White Cube, New York

25 Sep 2023
Matthew Brown

Matthew Brown

Founding director, Matthew Brown Gallery, Los Angeles

25 Sep 2023
Garth Greenan

Garth Greenan

Founding director, Garth Greenan Gallery, New York

25 Sep 2023
K.O. Nnamdie

K.O. Nnamdie

Director, anonymous gallery, New York; founder, Restaurant Projects and KO Art Advisory

25 Sep 2023
Ellie Rines

Ellie Rines

Founding director, 56 Henry, New York

25 Sep 2023
Samanthe Rubell

Samanthe Rubell

President, Pace Gallery, New York

25 Sep 2023
Antwaun Sargent

Antwaun Sargent

Director, Gagosian, New York

25 Sep 2023
Phillip Edward Spradley

Phillip Edward Spradley

Director of public programs, Karma Gallery, New York and Los Angeles

25 Sep 2023
Hannah Traore

Hannah Traore

Founding director, Hannah Traore Gallery, New York

25 Sep 2023
Jonathan Travis

Jonathan Travis

Realtor, New York

25 Sep 2023
The Patrons & Advocates
Sarah Arison

Sarah Arison

President, Arison Arts Foundation, Miami

25 Sep 2023
Kelvin and Jessica Beachum

Kelvin and Jessica Beachum

Collectors, Phoenix

25 Sep 2023
César García-Alvarez

César García-Alvarez

Co-founding executive and artistic director of the Mistake Room, Los Angeles

25 Sep 2023
Mike and Kaitlyn Krieger

Mike and Kaitlyn Krieger

Collectors, San Francisco

25 Sep 2023
George Merck

George Merck

Collector, Palm Beach

25 Sep 2023
Jay Ezra Nayssan

Jay Ezra Nayssan

Curator and founder of Del Vaz Projects, Los Angeles

25 Sep 2023
Charlie Pohlad

Charlie Pohlad

Collector and patron; director of Pohlad Companies, Minneapolis

25 Sep 2023
Victoria Rogers

Victoria Rogers

Collector and patron, New York

25 Sep 2023
Lisa Young and Steven Abraham

Lisa Young and Steven Abraham

Collectors, New York

25 Sep 2023
Jasmine Wahi

Jasmine Wahi

Co-founder, Project for Empty Space, New York

25 Sep 2023
The Judges
Elizabeth Dee

Elizabeth Dee

Founder and CEO of Independent Art Fairs, New York

11 Sep 2023
Michael Rakowitz

Michael Rakowitz

Artist, Chicago

11 Sep 2023
Jeffrey Deitch

Jeffrey Deitch

Founder of Jeffrey Deitch galleries, New York and Los Angeles

11 Sep 2023
Courtney J. Martin

Courtney J. Martin

Director of Yale Center for British Art, New Haven

11 Sep 2023
Katie Luber

Katie Luber

Director, Minneapolis Institute of Art

11 Sep 2023
