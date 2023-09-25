Los Angeles

In durational performances and installations, EJ Hill interrogates how society’s deeply held prejudices and inequalities continue to position Black, brown and queer bodies as targets of violence. His work has explored police brutality, assault, confusion and misunderstanding and often involves pushing himself to the point of both physical and emotional exhaustion. For the 2018 ‘Made in LA’ biennial at the Hammer Museum, Hill stood motionless and silent on a wooden podium for the duration of the show – all day, six days a week, for three months. Through a practice that also includes writing, music, painting and sculpture, he is committed to telling untold stories and providing visibility for those who have been historically ignored. Hill’s work is held in the public collections of the Dallas Museum of Art, the Hammer Museum, Los Angeles, the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, the The Studio Museum in Harlem, New York and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

See more 40 Under 40 USA Artists