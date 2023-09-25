<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Gala Porras-Kim

25 September 2023

Gala Porras-Kim. Photo: Eber Lee

Los Angeles

Should we respect the spiritual beliefs of ancient peoples whose bodies now lie in museums? This question is a primary focus for the Colombian-born, Los Angeles-based artist Gala Porras-Kim, who explores how institutional frameworks can define and legitimise cultural heritage. In A terminal escape from the place that binds us (2021), Porras-Kim attempted to use an ancient form of ink-based divination to contact spirits whose human remains are now in the National Museum of Gwangju in South Korea. The aim: to ask them about their preferred resting place. The resulting large panel of swirling marbled paper appeared in a 2022 exhibition at Gasworks in London, in which she also reproduced ancient Egyptian and Nubian artefacts from the British Museum in more culturally-sensitive forms – a replica sarcophagus given a turntable in order to rotate towards the spiritually-significant direction intended at burial, for instance. Her drawings and sculptures have been shown at the Liverpool Biennial (2023), Gwangju Biennale (2021), the São Paulo Biennial (2021), the Whitney Biennial (2019) and in institutions such as the Museo Universitario de Arte Contemporáneo, Mexico City and the Fowler Museum, Los Angeles.

See more 40 Under 40 USA Artists

Recommended for you

Matthew Brown

Founding director, Matthew Brown Gallery, Los Angeles

Ashley James

Curator, Guggenheim Museum, New York

Rachel Rose

New York

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP