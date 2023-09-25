<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Rachel Rose

25 September 2023

Rachel Rose. Photo: Ian Cheng

New York

Rachel Rose’s work deals with big questions: consciousness, time, infinity, death and space. She has made video works and installations on subjects ranging from cryogenics and witchcraft to zoo animals and an astronaut’s spacewalk weaving together drawing, animation, sound, and original and found footage to examine our shared anxieties and their relationship to history. Her animation Lake Valley (2016), which was shown at the 2017 Venice Biennale, is fashioned largely from vintage children’s book illustrations to conjure a tale about the approach of adulthood, while for Palisades (2014) Rose used a remote control lens and a trompe l’oeil editing technique to connect a girl, standing at the Palisades Interstate park in New York, to various moments in the landscape’s history. Of her incorporation of painting into her videos she has said: ‘I use paintings as thresholds to join seemingly disparate dimensions and times.’ Rose has exhibited at the Serpentine Gallery in London, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Luma Foundation in Arles and Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, among other institutions.

