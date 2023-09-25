Associate curator, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Andrea Myers Achi began her career at the Met nearly a decade ago as a research intern; she now holds the position of associate curator of Byzantine art. With a specialism in late antique and Byzantine art of the Mediterranean basin and north-east Africa, and a particular interest in manuscripts and archaeological objects from Christian Egypt and Nubia, Achi has curated a range of exhibitions at the museum. These include ‘The Good Life: Collecting Late Antique Art at The Met’ in 2021, ‘Crossroads: Power and Piety’, which she co-curated in 2020 and ‘Art and Peoples of the Kharga Oasis’ in 2017. Her next exhibition, ‘Africa and Byzantium’, will open in November 2023 – a collaboration with the Cleveland Museum of Art, the show explores the often overlooked influence of Nubia, Ethiopia and other African kingdoms on the Mediterranean world. Achi is also an experienced archaeologist who has participated in excavations in Italy and Egypt.

