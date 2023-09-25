<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Lisa Young and Steven Abraham

25 September 2023

Lisa Young and Steve Abraham

Collectors, New York

Husband-and-wife duo Lisa Young and Steve Abraham are striving to create a collection with global resonance, with a particular focus on artists from the Asian diaspora. Abraham, who works in tech, grew up in Indonesia before locating to the United States in his teens, while Young is a design consultant, born and raised in New York to Japanese and Korean parents. The Brooklyn-based couple aim to support the artists they collect by raising awareness of their practices, in part through a website dedicated to their collection. In 2021, the pair collaborated with fellow collector Dan Nguyen to establish The Here and There Collective (THAT Co.): a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting artists from the Asian diaspora, which hosts a digital archive, gives grants to early career artists and mounts exhibitions and events. Young and Abraham seek to promote greater equity in the market by encouraging the inclusion of resale clauses when they acquire a work, from right of first refusal to royalty and profit share. Aïda Muluneh’s Fragments (2016) was the first work they bought for their collection, which now includes works by the likes of Dominique Fung, Sasha Gordon and Maia Cruz Palileo.

See more 40 Under 40 USA Patrons

Recommended for you

Jasmine Wahi

Co-founder, Project for Empty Space, New York

César García-Alvarez

Co-founding executive and artistic director of the Mistake Room, Los Angeles

Sarah Arison

President, Arison Arts Foundation, Miami

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP