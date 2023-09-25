<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Jasmine Wahi

25 September 2023

Jasmine Wahi

Co-founder, Project for Empty Space, New York

In 2010, shortly after graduating from a master’s degree in art history, Jasmine Wahi co-founded Project for Empty Space: a non-profit arts organisation that hosts residencies, an incubator programme and subsidised studio spaces for artists whose work is oriented towards activism. This set the tone for the future career of the curator, educator and activist, which has included a stint as the inaugural Holly Block Social Justice Curator at the Bronx Museum of the Arts, New York, where she curated exhibitions such as ‘Born in Flames: Feminist Futures’. She later co-curated the touring show ‘Abortion Is Normal’ (2020), which featured artists including Marilyn Minter, Nan Goldin, Cindy Sherman, Hank Willis Thomas and Catherine Opie; the exhibition raised funds for charities including Planned Parenthood. During Women’s History Month this year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art gave Wahi an award for her contribution to social impact in the arts through the work of Project for Empty Space. She is a former faculty member of Yale University at the School of Visual Arts and lives in New York, where she now teaches at Brooklyn College.

See more 40 Under 40 USA Patrons

Recommended for you

Journey through South Africa’s architectural legacy at the Biennale Architettura 2023

The country’s national pavilion at the Biennale Architettura 2023 explores how architecture has shaped social structures and communities

Wrestling with Michelangelo

Achim Gnann of the Albertina Museum gets to grips with sketches that show the artist embracing a dynamic new style

London Sculpture Week takes a community first approach

The second edition of the event aims to reach the widest possible audience with a programme of free events

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP