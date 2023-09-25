César García-Alvarez

Co-founding executive and artistic director of the Mistake Room, Los Angeles

César García-Alvarez is a Mexican-born, Los Angeles-based curator. He is the co-founder and executive and artistic director of the Mistake Room, an independent non-profit space for contemporary art and culture, where he has organised exhibitions with the likes of Oscar Murillo, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Ed Clark, Diana Thater, Mandy El-Sayegh, Thomas Hirschhorn and Henry Taylor. From 2007–12, he was associate director and senior curator at LAXART, and was one of the curators of the first edition of the Hammer Museum’s biennial, ‘Made in L.A.’ in 2012, and the following year was appointed US Commissioner of the Cairo Biennial in Egypt. García-Alvarez has also curated several notable museum exhibitions, including mid-career surveys of Marcos Ramírez ERRE (co-curated with Kevin Power) at the Museo de Arte Carrillo Gil, Mexico City (2010), and Eduardo Sarabia at the Museo Cabañas, Guadalajara (2014). In 2021, he served as the co-curator of third edition of Desert X in the Coachella Valley.

