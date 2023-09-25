President, Arison Arts Foundation, Miami

Through Sarah Arison’s work as chair for the National YoungArts Foundation, she is keeping a family tradition of philanthropy alive: the grant-making and mentorship organisation was founded by her grandparents in 1981. Today, it continues to support aspiring artists aged between 15 to 18. She is also president of the family’s Arison Arts Foundation, which provides grants for emerging artists and the institutions that nurture their talent. Despite an early interest in Impressionism, today the Miami-based collector focuses exclusively on contemporary, mostly abstract work; her collection features artists including Katharina Grosse, Taryn Simon and Zoë Buckman. She is on the board of cultural institutions including MoMA PS1, the American Ballet Theatre and Americans for the Arts and is a trustee of MoMA, the Lincoln Center, the Brooklyn Museum and the Serpentine Americas Foundation. Arison also produces art-focused films such as The First Monday in May (2016), which explored the making of a fashion exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and the art market documentary The Price of Everything (2018).

