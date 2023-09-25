<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Charlie Pohlad

25 September 2023

Collector and patron; director of Pohlad Companies, Minneapolis

In 2022, President Biden announced that Charlie Pohlad was among those appointed to join the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts (PACA). A tech entrepreneur and director of the investment arm of his family’s business, Pohlad Companies, he is also on the board of MicroStar Logistics and was previously a member of the Citi Private Bank North American Client Advisory Board. The PACA appointment represents one of several influential roles Pohlad plays within the arts ecosystem: he is a trustee at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis and at the Dia Art Foundation in New York and was previously a board co-chair at arts non-profit LAXART in Los Angeles. He is a member of the National Council of the Aspen Art Museum and a member of the Serpentine Americas Foundation. His own collection of contemporary art includes works by Ron Nagle and Lari Pittman.

