Mike and Kaitlyn Krieger

Collectors, San Francisco

Few couples can boast that they commissioned an artist of the calibre of Sophie Calle to commemorate their wedding. Calle created a pair of matching safes, which, if opened, will cease to be art, according to a clause in the artist’s contract. This commission sets the tone for understanding the collecting tastes of Mike, a co-founder of Instagram and more recently the AI-powered news app Artifact, and Kaitlyn, who created the non-profit fitness app Shimmy and now oversees the Future Justice Fund: a philanthropic initiative that was founded by the couple. The San Francisco-based pair favour abstract and conceptual art; their collection includes works by Danh Vo, Pierre Huyghe and Wolfgang Tillmans. Both are members of Art Basel’s Global Patrons Council and support cultural institutions including SFMOMA.

