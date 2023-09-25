<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Mike and Kaitlyn Krieger

25 September 2023

Mike and Kaitlyn Krieger. Photo: Drew Altizer

Collectors, San Francisco

Few couples can boast that they commissioned an artist of the calibre of Sophie Calle to commemorate their wedding. Calle created a pair of matching safes, which, if opened, will cease to be art, according to a clause in the artist’s contract. This commission sets the tone for understanding the collecting tastes of Mike, a co-founder of Instagram and more recently the AI-powered news app Artifact, and Kaitlyn, who created the non-profit fitness app Shimmy and now oversees the Future Justice Fund: a philanthropic initiative that was founded by the couple. The San Francisco-based pair favour abstract and conceptual art; their collection includes works by Danh Vo, Pierre Huyghe and Wolfgang Tillmans. Both are members of Art Basel’s Global Patrons Council and support cultural institutions including SFMOMA.

See more 40 Under 40 USA Patrons

Recommended for you

Charlie Pohlad

Collector and patron; director of Pohlad Companies, Minneapolis

Jay Ezra Nayssan

Curator and founder of Del Vaz Projects, Los Angeles

Victoria Rogers

Collector and patron, New York

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP