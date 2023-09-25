Director of public programs, Karma Gallery, New York and Los Angeles

A self-described ‘cultural producer’, Phillip Edward Spradley spent five years as event manager at Hauser & Wirth before, last August, he was appointed director of public programs at Karma Gallery. The following month, he spearheaded a series of conversations – all available to view online – that has stood head and shoulders above its competitors for its canny pairings of artists with writers and curators: Thaddeus Mosley interviewed by the Dia Foundation’s Alexis Lowry, say, or Peter Halley discussing his paintings of the early 1980s with Max Hollein. Spradley has also previously managed events for the National Arts Club.

See more 40 Under 40 USA Business