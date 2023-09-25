<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Samanthe Rubell

25 September 2023

Samanthe Rubell. Photo: Axel Dupeux

President, Pace Gallery, New York

In December last year, Marc Glimcher – CEO of Pace Gallery – promoted Samanthe Rubell to the position of president on the advice of 10 of his senior directors. Oversight of the vast operations of one of the world’s most powerful galleries represented a remarkable coming-of-age for Rubell, who began on the front desk of the gallery in 2008, then in her early twenties, and has since worked her way through the ranks. As senior director, she worked closely during the pandemic on the creation of Pace’s online viewing rooms, digital exhibitions and augmented reality applications, and acted most recently (from 2021) as head of global sales alongside Joe Baptista.

