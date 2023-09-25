<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Hannah Traore

25 September 2023

Hannah Traore. Photo: Jacq Harriet

Founding director, Hannah Traore Gallery, New York

Toronto-born Hannah Traore launched her eponymous gallery in New York’s Lower East Side in January 2022 at the age of just 27, with the avowed purpose of ‘advocating for and celebrating artists who have been historically marginalised’. These include artists whose careers are well established outside the United States, but whose New York representation has been scant – for instance, the Moroccan photographer Hassan Hajjaj – and those whose careers are just taking off, such as the Pakistani artist and fashion designer Misha Japanwala. Traore’s combination of art with fashion and photography speaks to an impressive fearlessness at blurring generic lines that is entirely in keeping with the contemporary moment. The gallery showed works by Renée Cox at the latest edition of the 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair in New York, and a booth featuring the New-York based, Colombian artist Camila Falquez and the Toronto painter Moya Garrison-Msingwana at Frieze LA this year.

See more 40 Under 40 USA Business

Recommended for you

Jay Ezra Nayssan

Curator and founder of Del Vaz Projects, Los Angeles

Victoria Rogers

Collector and patron, New York

Charlie Pohlad

Collector and patron; director of Pohlad Companies, Minneapolis

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP