<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Ashley James

25 September 2023

Ashley James Photo: John Edmonds

Curator, Guggenheim Museum, New York

In 2019, Ashely James became the Guggenheim’s first-ever full-time Black curator. Her debut exhibition at the institution, ‘Off the Record’ (2021), took the journalistic phrase as its guiding metaphor and, with the work of 13 artists including Adrian Piper and Carrie Mae Weems, comprised an exploration at once thorough and trenchant of narratives that have been left out of official histories. Prior to joining the Guggenheim, she was assistant curator at the Brooklyn Museum where she led the museum’s presentation of ‘Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power’ (2018–19), first staged at the Tate in 2017. James holds a PhD from Yale University in English literature and African American studies and has contributed essays and research for books, magazines, and catalogues, including publications on Charles White, Palmer Hayden, and Howardena Pindell.

See more 40 Under 40 USA Thinkers

Recommended for you

Elvia Wilk

Writer and editor, New York

Matthew Brown

Founding director, Matthew Brown Gallery, Los Angeles

Lisa Young and Steven Abraham

Collectors, New York

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP