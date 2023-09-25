Founding director, Matthew Brown Gallery, Los Angeles

The word ‘wunderkind’ has regularly been used to describe Matthew Brown – and it’s true that his rise to the pinnacle of the Los Angeles gallery scene has come at a prodigious pace. He dropped out of an economics degree at the University of Texas in Austin in 2017 to work for Gagosian part of the week, and Hannah Hoffmann the other; in 2019, he opened Matthew Brown Gallery at the age of just 23. Since then, Brown has hosted shows by Nick Goss, Blake Daniels, Alfonso Gonzalez Jr, Chemu Ng’ok and Blair Whiteford; the focus is on painters with individual vision, seeking out new directions for the medium in the United States and beyond.

See more 40 Under 40 USA Business