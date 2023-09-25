<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Garth Greenan

25 September 2023

Garth Greenan. Photo: Julia Standovar

Founding director, Garth Greenan Gallery, New York

At a moment when institutions worldwide are endeavouring to broaden out the story of 20th-century art, Garth Greenan has established an impressive record for seeking out and promoting artists who have been unfairly overlooked. His New York-based gallery began representing Howardena Pindell in 2014; the 80-year-old painter and activist has since had museum surveys at MOCA Chicago, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, the Shed, and Kettle’s Yard. To the late-career success of Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, who this year became the first Native American to receive a career survey at the Whitney, Greenan has also been instrumental. Formerly the co-owner and director of Gary Snyder Gallery, Greenan founded his own gallery in 2013. A decade later, it counts 27 artists on its roster, and participates regularly in major fairs worldwide from Art Basel to Frieze Masters. He has been a member of the Art Dealers Association of America since August 2020.

