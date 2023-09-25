Director, anonymous gallery, New York; founder, Restaurant Projects and KO Art Advisory

Born in Nigeria before growing up between Texas and Miami, K.O. Nnamdie’s first experience of the New York art world was as a photographer – they had already secured an agent and a gallerist at the age of 14 – but in their early 20s, they switched tack, and began curating exhibitions under the name of ‘Restaurant Projects’ in 2017. The concept of ‘hospitality’ was – and remains – key to their curatorial approach; they organised ‘The Ecology of Visibility’ at anonymous gallery in 2021, a group show exploring the role of the individual in the collective, and in January 2022 they were appointed director of anonymous, with a remit focused on the gallery’s international fair programming. Nnamdie runs their own consultancy, KO Art Advisory, which focuses on bringing work by BIPOC and women artists to new collectors. Nnamdie is also a writer and makes regular contributions to Gagosian Quarterly.

