<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 USA 2023

K.O. Nnamdie

25 September 2023

K.O. Nnamdie. Photo: Thomas Polcaster

Director, anonymous gallery, New York; founder, Restaurant Projects and KO Art Advisory

Born in Nigeria before growing up between Texas and Miami, K.O. Nnamdie’s first experience of the New York art world was as a photographer – they had already secured an agent and a gallerist at the age of 14 – but in their early 20s, they switched tack, and began curating exhibitions under the name of ‘Restaurant Projects’ in 2017. The concept of ‘hospitality’ was – and remains – key to their curatorial approach; they organised ‘The Ecology of Visibility’ at anonymous gallery in 2021, a group show exploring the role of the individual in the collective, and in January 2022 they were appointed director of anonymous, with a remit focused on the gallery’s international fair programming. Nnamdie runs their own consultancy, KO Art Advisory, which focuses on bringing work by BIPOC and women artists to new collectors. Nnamdie is also a writer and makes regular contributions to Gagosian Quarterly.

See more 40 Under 40 USA Business

Recommended for you

Phillip Edward Spradley

Director of public programs, Karma Gallery, New York and Los Angeles

Ellie Rines

Founding director, 56 Henry, New York

Jasmine Wahi

Co-founder, Project for Empty Space, New York

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP