New York and Bangkok

Storytelling is at the core of work by Korakrit Arunanondchai, who primarily uses film – but also installation, performance, painting and sculpture – to explore identity, his cultural heritage, mythology and spirituality. One of the central ideas that informs his practice is ‘techno-animism’: the belief, with roots in Eastern religious traditions, of the spiritual nature of machines. An iteration of Arunanondchai’s ongoing mixed-media series Painting with history in a room filled with people with funny names (2013–ongoing), featuring a fictional Thai painter depicted in situations that reflect on the interaction between tradition, nature and technological and political developments in Thailand, was presented in the Central Pavilion of the Venice Biennale in 2019. He has also participated in the Gwangju Biennale (2021), the Whitney Biennale (2019) and Performa (2019) and has exhibited and performed at numerous institutions including at the National Gallery Prague (2022), Moderna Museet, Stockholm (2022) and Singapore Art Museum (2022).

