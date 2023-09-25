<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Sky Hopinka

25 September 2023

Sky Hopinka

New York

The filmmaker Sky Hopinka makes work that investigates the meanings of homeland and landscape in relationship to language and culture. Born in Ferndale, Washington, Hopinka is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation of the Midwest and a descendant of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians from southern California. He began making films more than a decade ago, using a combination of language (sung, spoken and written), circular narrative structures and hallucinatory special effects to explore the possibility of an Indigenous cinema made in resistance to a reductive Western gaze. Recent years have brought solo exhibitions at the Museu de Arte de Sao Paulo (2023), the San Jose Museum of Art (2022) and LUMA, Arles (2022). In 2022, he received the Infinity Award in art from the International Center of Photography and this year he was awarded the Baloise Art Prize for his four-channel film, Just a Soul Responding (2023), about the repatriation of bodies to Indigenous burial mounds.

See more 40 Under 40 USA Artists

Recommended for you

Meg Onli

Curator-at-large, Whitney Museum of American Art, New York

Sarah Arison

President, Arison Arts Foundation, Miami

Bernardo Mosqueira

Chief curator, Institute for Studies on Latin American Art, New York

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP