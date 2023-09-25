<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Meg Onli

25 September 2023

Meg Onli. Photo: Bryan Derballa

Curator-at-large, Whitney Museum of American Art, New York

In June this year, the Whitney Museum of American Art announced that Meg Onli was to become its first curator-at-large in 15 years, formalising a partnership between Onli and the museum that had already been developing: Onli is co-curating the 2024 edition of the Whitney Biennial with Chrissie Iles and in 2026 she is staging (along with the Whitney’s new director Scott Rothkopf and the artist Alex da Corte) a major survey of Roy Lichtenstein. She arrives on the museum’s staff with an impressive track record for exhibitions that reflect on the Black experience in the United States – among them, ‘Colored People Time: Mundane Futures, Quotidian Pasts, and Banal Presents’, a three-chapter series at the ICA Philadelphia (where Onli previously worked as associate curator), and ‘Ulysses Jenkins: Without Your Interpretation’ (2022) at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. In 2010, Onli founded the Black Visual Archive – an online collection of documents that explores Chicago as a unique site for Black visual culture with a particular focus on how contemporary artists mine the complex history of Black representation in the United States.

See more 40 Under 40 USA Thinkers

Recommended for you

Victoria Rogers

Collector and patron, New York

Samanthe Rubell

President, Pace Gallery, New York

Charlie Pohlad

Collector and patron; director of Pohlad Companies, Minneapolis

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP