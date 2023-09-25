Chief curator, Institute for Studies on Latin American Art, New York

This summer, Bernardo Mosqueira became the first-ever chief curator of the Institute for Studies on Latin American Art, a New York-based non-profit founded in 2011. Mosqueira is charged with developing both the organisation’s contributions to scholarship and its engagement of the public: expanding its collection and archives, while also creating a varied exhibition programme. He was previously ISLAA’s first curatorial fellow at the New Museum, a partnership that enabled him to stage Wynnie Mynerva’s first solo exhibition in the United States and the most comprehensive exhibition to date of works by Pépon Osorio. In 2021, he was part of the curatorial team behind the New Museum’s fifth triennial alongside Margot Norton and Jamillah James. Originally from Rio de Janeiro, Mosqueira is also a co-founder of Fundo Colaborativo, the first emergency fund for artists and artworks in Brazil.

