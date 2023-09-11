Founder of Jeffrey Deitch galleries, New York and Los Angeles

By the time Jeffrey Deitch established his first commercial gallery, Deitch Projects, in New York in 1995, he had already made a name for himself by curating an influential series of exhibitions for the Deste Foundation in Athens and the group show ‘Post Human’ at the FAE Musée d’Art Contemporain, Lausanne (1992), which toured internationally. Deitch Projects, which ran in its first iteration until 2010, became known for its performance programme and public events such as the Art Parade, which has included artists such as Yoko Ono and Kehinde Wiley – as well as for the way it foregrounded graffiti and street art. After a stint as director at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles (2010–12), Deitch re-established his gallery in 2015 – first in New York, then in 2017 with a 15,000-square-foot space in Los Angeles. The gallery has since presented solo exhibitions by the likes of Faith Ringgold, Ai Weiwei, Judy Chicago and Urs Fischer.

