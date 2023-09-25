New York

The Israel-born and New York-based artist Doron Langberg has gained a reputation for his intensely coloured paintings that celebrate queer sensuality and friendship. In his oil on linen works, multiple figures – often based on family, friends and lovers – seem to melt into one another and their surroundings, blurring the boundaries between bodies. Though Langberg favours saturated colours – daubs of Klein-like blue punctuate pieces, while hot reds and browns bring his male nudes into vivid life – he is unafraid to leave white-primed canvases visible, often diluting oil paints with turpentine to the point that they behave more like washes of watercolour. An exhibition featuring new and recent works is on view at the Rubell Museum in Miami (until 12 November). His work has also been shown at the ICA in Boston and in Miami, at the Frick Collection in New York and at the Schwules Museum in Berlin and belongs to the collections of the Baltimore Museum of Art, High Museum of Art, Atlanta and the RISD Museum, Rhode Island among other institutions.

