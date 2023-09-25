<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Antwaun Sargent

25 September 2023

Antwaun Sargent

Director, Gagosian, New York

With regular by-lines in the New York Times, the New Yorker and many museum and gallery exhibition catalogues, Antwaun Sargent was well-established as a critic when, in early 2021, he took on the role of director at Gagosian New York. Tasked with improving the gallery’s representation of Black artists, Sargent curated the exhibition ‘Social Works’ that year. The exhibition featured works by 12 artists including Lauren Halsey and Carrie Mae Weems, brought together to explore the ways that Black artists use personal, public, institutional and psychic space in order to build community. Sargent is also an expert on the links between art, photography and fashion; in 2019, he published The New Black Vanguard: Photography between Art and Fashion, and this year he curated an exhibition at Hannah Traore Gallery in collaboration with the Austrian fashion house Helmut Lang.

See more 40 Under 40 USA Business

Recommended for you

Jay Ezra Nayssan

Curator and founder of Del Vaz Projects, Los Angeles

George Merck

Collector, Palm Beach

Lisa Young and Steven Abraham

Collectors, New York

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP