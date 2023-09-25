<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Erin Christovale

25 September 2023

Erin Christovale. Photo: Paley Fairman

Curator, Hammer Museum, Los Angeles; co-founder, Black Radical Imagination

Erin Christovale began organising pop-up film screenings and events while she was a BA student at the USC School of Cinematic Arts. She is now a curator at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, and a specialism in film and video by the African diaspora. In 2018, she co-curated the museum’s ‘Made in L.A.’ biennial; prior to that, she contributed to the city’s art scene as curator at the Los Angeles Municipal Gallery. Her exhibitions there included ‘S/Election: Democracy, Citizenship, Freedom’, a mixed-media show in 2016 – the year of the presidential election. The same year, she also curated two shows at the ONE National Gay & Lesbian Archives at the University of Southern California Libraries: ‘A Subtle Likeness’ and ‘Memoirs of a Watermelon Woman’. Black Radical Imagination, a programme of short films co-founded by Christovale and the filmmaker Amir George in 2016, has toured nationally to venues including MOCA Los Angeles and MoMA PS1 as well as internationally to Canada and Trinidad and Tobago.

