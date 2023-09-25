Realtor, New York

Described by Larry’s List as the ‘go-to real estate broker of the New York art world’, Jonathan Travis has leased more than 350,000 square feet of gallery and showroom space. He has played a key role in facilitating the recent influx of galleries into Tribeca; since 2015 – after he identified that the area would become a more attractive prospect to budding gallerists than Chelsea – he has helped to place more than 35 galleries in new homes in the neighbourhood, and counts Casey Kaplan, James Cohan, Canada and Marian Goodman galleries among his clients. He is also a keen art collector, with a penchant for figurative painters such as Ellie Mae Smith.

See more 40 Under 40 USA Business