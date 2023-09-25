Freelance writer and editor, New York

After working her way up through the ranks at the Art Newspaper to the post of museums editor, Julia Halperin was appointed executive editor of Artnet News in 2017. During her six-year tenure, Halperin cemented the platform’s status as the world’s most widely read art-industry newswire, expanding its focus from the market to encompass stories relating to museums, art-historical discoveries and much more. With Charlotte Burns, Halperin co-founded the Burns Halperin report in 2020, which has become an influential indicator of inclusivity in the art world. Halperin has since gone freelance, writing monthly column for the Art Newspaper on American museums as well as contributing to publications such as the New York Times, the New Yorker and the Financial Times with a focus on power and money in the art world: how change happens, and who is leading it.

