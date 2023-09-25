<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Lauren Halsey

25 September 2023

Lauren Halsey

Los Angeles

Lauren Halsey is an obsessive collector of objects, which she gathers from around her local neighbourhood in south central Los Angeles – where her family has lived for several generations – and which gradually make their way into her work alongside fabricated and handmade elements. Drawing inspiration from Afrofuturism and funk, her colourful installations and sculptures are visually lavish, to the point of brashness – in her mixed-media installation LODA (2022), disparate elements jostle, from the face of the sphinx to an outsize bottle of Hennessy cognac sprouting a palm tree from its neck. All is in the service of celebrating her community, while exploring issues facing people of colour, the working class and queer people. Her most recent project, a site-specific installation for the roof garden at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, draws on artefacts from the museum’s Egyptian collection to imagine a modern-day monument in homage to Black American life, including sphinxes bearing the faces of members of her family and concrete panels inscribed with contemporary hieroglyphs. The work is on display until 22 October.

See more 40 Under 40 USA Artists

Recommended for you

Garth Greenan

Founding director, Garth Greenan Gallery, New York

Jasmine Wahi

Co-founder, Project for Empty Space, New York

Ashley James

Curator, Guggenheim Museum, New York

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP